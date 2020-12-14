Longview ISD to award $2.8 million in incentive pay for teachers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is handing out close to $3 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers just before the Christmas break.

Dr. James Wilcox, the district’s superintendent, said the goal of the incentive program was to “maintain our most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom.”

“We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district, despite unprecedented challenges to the delivery of instruction. Our district is one of leadership and innovation. We don’t follow the trends in education, we set them.” Dr. James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent

The highest-performing teachers could see an extra $30,000 in their paychecks for December, according to a release from the district. Wilcox also added that while he is excited for the teachers, the students “are the real winners.”

The program is called the Longview Incentive For Teachers (LIFT) and is helped funded by the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA).

Dr. James Hockenberry, Longview ISD’s assistant superintendent said the goal of the TIA is “to provide a realistic pathway to pay outstanding teachers six-figure salaries,” he said.

“As such, it will dramatically improve the recruitment and retention of highly effective teachers and keep them in the classroom at our most challenging campuses.”

The LIFT model calculations have been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the lack of STAAR testing last spring, the Texas Education Agency is using a combination of weighted 2017-2020 academic data to determine teacher “levels,” with award distinction funds using a three-year average for the campuses and district for years 2017-2019 Designations.

The designation award is determined by the employee’s place of employment at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 year.