LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD board of trustees voted in favor of setting the minimum wage for hourly employees at $15 per hour during a meeting on Monday.

The wages will be changed for all employees in the district.

Dr. James Hockenberry, Assistant Superintendent of District Services, said officials will look at all hourly positions and “equity adjustments will be applied as necessary or as needed.”

“These adjustments are being put in place to recognize the value of all our employees, each and every one of them has a profound impact on student learning in their own way,” he said. “We know the cost of living is increasing, yet we also see the importance of their service and the positive impact they have on all of us, especially the children in our care.”

The pay raise will take effect in September. Hockenberry said this increase could possibly cost the district around $650,000 and it will come from the general budget.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said they were planning to bump up pay due to an increase in inflation.

“We recognize the rise in costs has impacted us all, especially those staffers who are hourly, and this is one way in which we recognize the financial impact the current economic climate is having on our hourly staff,” said Wilcox. “Every single person who works for Longview ISD is vital to the educational success of the students in our care.”