LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview ISD board of trustees approved the proposed 2022-2023 property tax rate in their regular meeting on Monday.

If the proposal is approved later this month, the tax rate could decrease considerably from $1.4394 per $100 valuation for 2021-22 to $1.3276 per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year for people who live within the school district.

Longview ISD has been lowering the tax rate every year since 2019.

Final approval for the proposed rate may happen later this month, during a public hearing held on Aug. 25.

The trustees also unanimously approved amending local board policy to create a “Sick Leave Bank” for district employees that have exhausted their regular paid days off.

Presented to the board by Dr. James Hockenberry, Assistant Superintendent of District Services, the purpose of this bank “is a benefit to assist employees in dealing with prolonged, severe, or life-threatening conditions that force them to exhaust paid leave and would otherwise result in a loss of income.”

Wilcox also shared some factors that went into consideration before the district purchased 62 acres of land located north of the high school baseball and soccer fields on Hawkins Pkwy at a June 22 special meeting.