Longview law firm wins record-breaking case, awarded $22.5 million for veteran

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Monsour Law Firm won a record-breaking $22.5 million decision against the 3M Corporation on Friday, Dec. 10.

A federal grand jury in Tallahassee, Florida awarded the $22.5 million to U.S. Army veteran Theodore Finley after they found that earplugs designed by the 3M Corporation caused irreparable hearing damage, said the Monsour Law Firm.

Finley served in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2014, including a tour in Afghanistan, where he was exposed to noises from mortars, machine guns, RPGs, mechanized vehicles, and aircraft while using the 3M earplugs. Friday’s verdict was a combination of compensatory damages in the amount of $7.5 million and punitive damages in the amount of $15 million.

“The federal jury’s decision on Dec. 10 shows that 3M are wholly responsible for failing our men and women in uniform and putting profits over the safety of our soldiers. Jury after jury is deciding that 3M provided faulty equipment to American soldiers, resulting in hearing loss and tinnitus. Our verdicts clearly show that 3M mislead the military to secure an earplug contract on false grounds and manipulated testing. This litigation is holding 3M accountable.” Douglas Monsour, Lead Counsel

The Finley case is the eighth trial to reach a verdict related to 3M earplugs. Four other cases have awarded a combined $29 million with juries siding with 3M in three other cases. 3M plaintiffs allege that the CAEv2 earplugs used by the United States military were defective and failed to protect against service-related tinnitus and hearing loss, according to the law firm.

Lead counsel Douglas Monsour is with the Monsour Law Firm in Longview. Co-lead counsel was Neil Overholtz from Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz in Pensacola, Florida. Other lawyers assisting were Katy Krottinger of the Monsour Law Firm, Jennifer Hoekstra of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, and Andre Mura of Gibbs Law Group.

The case is Theodore Finley v. 3M Co. et al., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Chief Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida oversaw Finley’s trial.