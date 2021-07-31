Longview Library holds summer book drive donation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Library accepted book donations on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The public brought their books to the Eastman Library plaza and the Longview Library said that they will take the books and put them into their book sale for funds to help benefit the library.

The library accepted the books via a curbside drop off outside the library, and guests were also welcome to bring them into the building.

The library had signs that were posted on where to line up and and follow to drop the books off.

Not only was the library accepting books, they were also accepting DVDs, audiobooks and CDs in good condition.

The library did not accept:

• Newspapers and magazines.

• Books, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks that show signs of dirt or stains

• Reader’s Digest Condensed Books.

• Books that are torn, tattered, have covers missing, pages falling out.

• DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs that have torn, tattered, or missing covers.

• DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs with moderate to severe scratches.

• Items that have been stored in damp areas (i.e., garages, basements, outdoors).

• Items that show signs of mold, rodent droppings or bugs.