LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Sept. 15 Big Green Marching Machine, honored their late principal, James Brewer, with the performance of “Amazing Grace” in the football game against Lufkin High School.

Just before the 2023-2024 school year began, Longview ISD announced that Longview High School Principal James Brewer died in July following a “sudden cardiac event.”

In a statement from the marching band’s Facebook page, they said, “…for 17 extraordinary years, Mr. Brewer shepherded the students of Longview High with wisdom, compassion, and unwavering care. He led by example, showing us the meaning of integrity through his fair and thoughtful leadership.”

The marching band’s page went on to express that Brewer’s deep commitment to the Lobo community was surpassed only by his devotion to helping every student thrive.

The Longview Lobos went on to defeat the Lufkin Wolfpack 42-0 in that game, as well as winning the first ever food pantry raid competition held between the two respective school districts.