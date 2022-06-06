LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas cities are still struggling to fill temporary lifeguard positions.

It’s no secret many businesses are facing labor shortages in the country, and even local pools are feeling the effects. The city of Longview said that they are having to alter schedules for both of their city’s pools, and the city of Lufkin said they’d delay the opening of the Jones Park pool due to a staffing issue.

KETK has previously brought you stories about open lifeguard positions, including Jacksonville, Tyler, Athens and Longview. Most of those positions have been filled, with Longview and Lufkin being the exceptions.

The city of Longview said on a normal year, they need about 30 temporary lifeguards. Right now, they have around 16 or 17. Pay ranges from $12 to $15 per hour, but Parks and Recreation Director Scott Carson said he doesn’t think that’s the whole reason there’s a shortage this year.

Now, there is a certification course that you have to complete before getting into the stand. Once obtained, the certification is good for three years.

In Lufkin, they said they would continue their recruitment efforts and will announce an opening date for the Jones Park Pool when available.

The only other requirement is for you to have a valid driver’s license. If you’d like to apply, you can submit an application on their website.