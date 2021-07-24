Longview Mall holds first free Backyard Bash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Mall held their first free Backyard Bash.

More than 60 people came to enjoy the water themed gathering. The event had local food vendors and summertime games.

People who live in the area said this event was important for everyone in the community.

“I know that any event they put on is going to be a lot of fun and so I like to do anything on the weekends that I can have with my kids,” Misty Amaya, a Longview resident who attended the event said. “I know this is going to be a great safe place where they’ll have fun and I can too.”

At the end of the bash, a color blast was held for children to enjoy

Leaders at the mall will plan to hold a similar event some time next year.