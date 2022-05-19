LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that allegedly damaged their vehicles.

37-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith Jr. was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with the following:

Evading arrest in a vehicle

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of dangerous drugs

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

At around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Longview police officers responded to a welfare check call for service in the roadway of the 800 block of HG Mosely Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a blue Chevrolet Impala stopped at a traffic signal for several minutes and the driver “appeared to the passed out”, according to a press release.

Smith allegedly led officers on a short pursuit where two police vehicles were damaged, as well as the suspects vehicle.