LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Longview Waffle House.

Rayshon Weston LaGarde, of Longview, was taken the Gregg County Jail and his bond has been set at $1.5 million.

The shooting on Dec. 23 left one dead and another injured, according to officials, who said the incident happened around 2 a.m. that morning.

At the time of the shooting, officials identified Kendall Marshall, 27 of Longview, as a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital and a female victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Longview Police said they would like to thank DPS troopers for assisting in LaGarde’s arrest.