RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested on Saturday for being in possession of suspected meth in the presence of a 2-year-old.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol shift unit seized suspected meth and arrested Clinton Kreitel, 35 of Longview, during an investigation on CR 2122D. Officials said at the time of his arrest, he was found with suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and had a 2-year-old with him.

Kreitel was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. Officials said investigators with Rusk County CPS responded to the scene and took the child.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the families and children of Rusk County, who we proudly serve,” Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

Kreitel’s bond was set at $17,000.