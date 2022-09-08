HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him.

“His neighbor threatened to call deputies on him, so Larry figured he would beat her to punch and call himself,” officials said.

After speaking with the sheriff’s office, Francis was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail for booking.