HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is dead after striking a road sign on FM 450 in Harrison County near Hallsville.

According to a DPS report, on Friday afternoon the Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on FM 450 north of Nelson Road “at a speed unsafe to negotiate an upcoming curve and collided with a road sign.”

The motorcyclist, identified as Jason Butler, 55 of Longview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.