RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Rusk County on Sunday.

The crash occurred on US 259, roughly 7.5 miles south of Kilgore.

DPS said that 37-year-old Malcolm McBath was traveling south on US 259 North in the inside lane when his 2010 Toyota Corolla vehicle drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons.

DPS said that McBath overcorrected to the right, crossed both lanes of traffic and traveled off the road in a side skid where it struck a tree.