Longview man found dead in apparent car crash more than two months after being reported missing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who had been missing for more than two months was found dead from an apparent car crash.

65-year-old Clay Kirk was reported missing back on Oct. 26, 2021, according to a preliminary DPS report. He was found on Sunday by a property owner on U.S. HWY 259 one mile north of Henderson.

Kirk was driving a 2015 Nissan Titan and was driving through the intersection on Loop 571 when he disregarded the stop sign, according to the report.

The car crossed all lanes of US 259, entered the north ditch and hit an embankment. This caused his car to flip and come to rest in a wooded area, which was not visible from the road.

The crash is still under investigation.