LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say.

Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only realized when he saw the pedestrian sprawled out on the roof of the SUV.

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. He was declared dead at 8:04 a.m. Friday morning according to Cox.

This story is ongoing and will be updated with any further updates.