Longview man killed in rollover crash, ejected from car

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

A preliminary report from DPS states that 40-year-old Kurt Nash was driving on Loop 281 at 3 p.m. when his car “veered to the left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled.”

The report did not state what caused Nash’s car to leave the lane he was driving in.

Nash was ejected from the car during the rollover and he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

