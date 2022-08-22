RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 57-year-old man from Longview was killed late Friday night after his truck rolled into a ditch on FM 13 near Henderson, according to DPS.

Officials said the truck was traveling east on the road at an unsafe speed and failed to make a right turn into the curve. The truck then traveled across the road and into a ditch, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a preliminary investigation.

Darrell Fowler, who officials with DPS have identified the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.