GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty by a jury of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Derrick Fields, 36, was arrested on both charges on Feb. 5 after a traffic stop, according to officials, and was found guilty by the jury after the DA’s office said they “agreed that Fields used or exhibited a deadly weapon during the crime.”

Officials said Fields will be eligible for parole after nine years.