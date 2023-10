LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Big Green Marching Machine of Longview is headed off to the UIL State Military Marching competition in Waco on Monday.

The competition will be held at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium with Longview performing on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. for the preliminary round. The schools that qualify for the final round will compete and receive awards from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Single session tickets for attendees are $20 plus fees and double session tickets are $35 plus fees.