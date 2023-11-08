LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered his ninth and final State of the City address in Longview on Wednesday.

Back in 2020, Mack announced that his third term would be his final term after first being elected in 2015. At Wednesday’s event, he was surrounded by business and community leaders, along with family, at the Pinecrest Country Club.

This year’s address was interactive, with Mack engaging with people inside the packed room to hear their opinions on major projects during his time in office.

He said all those accomplishments were the work of the entire community.

“Realize that we all work together we’re one community, one Longview,” Mack said. “The more we work together, the more we get done. No one does anything by themselves. Teams always work better than individuals, and we’ve become a team of nearly 85,000+ people.”

Mack’s service to the city of Longview started even before his term as mayor, serving on the city council for nine years.