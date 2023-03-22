LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview Mayor Andy Mack hosted the city’s annual prayer breakfast on Wednesday. The breakfast was an opportunity for citizens to come together for a morning of prayer, to encourage and uplift their elected officials and first responders.

The mayor was honored to announce a special keynote speaker.

“We were fortunate to have Ms. Ann Graham Lotz here today as our featured speaker. She’s the daughter of the Reverend Billy Graham. So what a great event today, (it was) just a great way to start your morning off,” said Mack.

He said he appreciated all of the volunteers, sponsors and staff who worked tirelessly to make the event possible.