LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview middle school student was placed in custody Friday morning after threats were allegedly made against students and staff.

According to Longview PD, they received information around 9:20 a.m. about a student making threats at Foster Middle School.

“The school resource officer on campus investigated the complaint, and that investigation led to the apprehension of a Foster Middle School student on school premises,” officials said. “The student was transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention center and charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.”