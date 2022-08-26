LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A mobile home caught fire Thursday morning while the owners were away resulting in the deaths of two family pets, according to Longview Fire.

The department said they responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m., and found the home to be about 50% engulfed in flames.

“Crews were able to contain the fire to the single home, but an adjacent mobile home sustained moderate heat damage,” officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Longview Fire said three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance, four support vehicles and a total of 21 personnel responded to the scene.