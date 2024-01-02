LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview announced on Tuesday that the municipal court will be offering a warrant amnesty program once again.

Officials said the warrant amnesty program, beginning Jan. 1 through April 30, offers individuals with outstanding warrants the opportunity to save money on court fines and resolve their cases.

The city announced that through the program all warrant fees will be waived when someone voluntarily contacts the court to pay at least half of their total amount due and begins a repayment plan for their remaining balance. They also said individuals paying their full balance will have 20% removed from the total fine, however this discount only applies to the fine and not court costs.

Last year, 239 people reportedly took advantage of the warrant amnesty program, resolving 381 warrants and saved thousands in various fees.

The Longview Municipal Court said that they encourage individuals with active and outstanding warrants to utilize the opportunities produced by the program to “save some money and get a fresh start.”

Officials said that individuals that take care of their warrants are granted safe harbor.

The court said they will offer assistance to individuals that are unable to pay half of their balance required for the program.

The city encourages anyone interested in the program to visit the court at 302 W. Cotton Street inside the Longview police and courts building. The courts can be contacted at 903-237-1186 by phone or by email at court@LongviewTexas.gov.