LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A new acting police chief has been named for the city of Longview.

Longview City Manager Keith Bonds named current Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone as acting police chief effective Feb. 1. Chief Mike Bishop announced his retirement last December after thirty years of service and six years as a chief, and will have a retirement reception Friday at 2 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Boone has been with LPD since 2001, serving as assistant chief since 2015. He has experience in support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT and patrol. Boone also has a master’s degree in criminal justice and has taken part in several advanced professional development programs offered through the Secret Service, FBI and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

City Manager Keith Bonds also announced his plans to retire by the end of January after working for the city since 1999.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mike Bishop has provided Longview, and I am especially grateful for the effort Chief Bishop has taken to prepare the next generation of leaders within the police department. It has been my pleasure to work with Chief Bishop for many years and I wish him well as we both enter retirement at the same time,” Bonds said. “I am confident that Anthony Boone will be an effective and capable leader for the police department and the community during this time of transition.”

Newly-appointed City Manager Rolin McPhee will work with the city council to determine a process and timeline for permanently filling the police chief position.