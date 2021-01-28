Longview nonprofit creates serenity garden for children who were victims of abuse

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- For 10 years The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center has been a facility that helps children who are victims of abuse.

This week they began construction on a new garden area and they call it “The Serenity Garden.”

“It’s just another avenue that we can use and a tool that we can use to help children in their healing process,” said Roxanne Stevenson, Executive Director of The Martin House.

A new pavilion now stands outside the facility and it is currently being built with the help of donations.

One person who made a donation was Lynn Maupin. Maupin is a part of Leadership Longview, a program dedicated to helping the community. She said The Martin House was a candidate to be one of Leadership Longview’s projects but they ultimately were not chosen. Yet, Maupin still felt a close connection to the center for abused children.

“After touring the facilities and meeting the people that work here, I felt very strongly that this was a need in our community and we had an opportunity to donate it,” said Maupin.

The people at the Martin House also expressed their gratitude for the Maupins’ donations.

“We are just so excited and so grateful for to Lynn and her husband Shawn for donating this amazing structure for our use. We know we are going to utilize it frequently,” said Stevenson.

Now, the center is planning on adding landscaping and furniture outside to make the new space even more serene.

Before the garden, counselors used to lay out blankets and talk to the kids outside so they would feel like they have a more private area to share their feelings.

Stevenson added she is very excited to be able to expand the home and give kids more space.

The garden is set to be completed by the end of February.

If you’d like to learn more about The Martin House and their mission you can find that by going to their website, here.