LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A historic day in Longview is marked as the police department reveled their new state of the art building.

The new building now sits across the street at 518 W. South Street that replaced the original headquarters that was built in 1977.

The building was funded by voters in 2018 through a $52.4 million public safety bond.

The department showed off their $33.4 million dollar building on Tuesday by opening the doors to the community. It is the single largest public project in Longview’s history.

“The technology is vastly improved, everything from the current building is retrofitted to go in there because it was built in the 70’s . In this building everything was designed with the technology that it has,” said Chief of Police, Anthony Boone.

Boone is excited to see the plan come to fruition and be able to have his 230 plus employees work in a space that promotes a productive environment.

“This building was built for their safety in mind, for efficiency and flow and for the needs of the future of this police department,” said city manager, Rolin McPhee.

The three story building showcases a towering lobby and community room for future training events.

“It’s such a beautiful building and a real asset for Longview, ” said Jeff Wilson, Longview resident.

The training room is to inspire young children like Charlie Wilson, who want to wear the Longview PD badge one day.

“I just like the feel of it and how big it is. I just like it. It’s such a beautiful building and a real asset for Longview,” said Wilson.

The architecture and design of the 71,300 square feet building prioritizes the future of the department with room to grow for the next 40 years.

“Adds more officers, adds more civilian staffs, detectives, there are spare offices, spare cubicle, vacant lockers, so we can grow into this building for years to come,” said Boone.

With this building, Longview PD can continue to protect their city and create a long-lasting bond through service.

Community leaders would like to stress that they are not fully moved in yet, and the building is not open to the public at this time.

Until then, you will still need to go to the original building right across the street from the new one.