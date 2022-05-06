LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is looking for information about a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run.

On Thursday, around 11:15 p.m., Longview PD was called to the 1000 block of McCann Road in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim lying in the roadway that had been hit by a vehicle driving south.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the possible vehicle was a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox in the truck bed and has possible damage to the front of the vehicle.

Longview police wrote that the victim’s name will not be released, as of this writing.

If anyone has any information about the wreck, they should call Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.