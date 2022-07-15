LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller that is allegedly using the real name of a police officer, threatening to pay up or be arrested.

The scammer has reportedly been telling local residents that there is a warrant for their arrest and that they need to meet an “officer” at a given location and provide money for the warrant.

The department emphasized in a Facebook post that officers will not call members of the public directly and ask for the payment of an outstanding warrant over the phone. They are urging the public not to provide any financial information over the phone should they receive one of these phone calls.

Anyone who may have already provided money, gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone to someone claiming to be a Longview Police officer should call the department and report a theft. Their phone number is 903-237-1199.