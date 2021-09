LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department are seeking for any information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl.

Makayla Sanchez, 15, is a Hispanic female and is around 4’11”.

Sanchez was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 and was last seen wearing gray sweats, but may have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts.

If any one has any information on her whereabouts, Longview PD asked that people call (903) 237-1170.