Longview PD shut down traffic due to gas leak

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All traffic is shut down on W. Marshall between Pine Tree Rd. and W. Loop 281 due to a gas leak.

The Longview Police Department said in a Facebook post for drivers to seek an alternative route around that area.

