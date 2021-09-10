Longview PD shut down traffic due to gas leak

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All traffic is shut down on W. Marshall between Pine Tree Rd. and W. Loop 281 due to a gas leak.
The Longview Police Department said in a Facebook post for drivers to seek an alternative route around that area.
