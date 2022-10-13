LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview peace officer was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI, according to the city.

Officials with the City of Longview said the police department was contacted on Tuesday regarding a criminal investigation involving one of the department’s peace officers.

The employee submitted his resignation after being made aware of the investigation, and officials said the department is not involved in the case but is cooperating with the FBI.

“The department expects the highest standards for all employees and will not tolerate criminal behavior,” officials said. “The department will investigate any allegations of employee misconduct to the fullest extent and uphold the department’s standard of ‘providing professional policing’ to the Longview community.”