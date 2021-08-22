1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shots fired at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a man after they found a person lying on the floor with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning in Longview.

Longview Police arrested 20-year-old Willie Brasher III of Longview. Brasher was taken to the Gregg County Jail and booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

At 1:14 a.m. Longview PD were dispatched with the Maverick on the Loop apartment complex located at 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy after a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with several gunshot wounds, and Brasher with one gunshot wound.

The Longview Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brasher was also treated and released at a local hospital where he was later taken in for investigation.

During an investigation, Longview Police Officers discovered that the suspect brought a rifle to the victim’s home and involved himself in a domestic dispute.

Brasher had more than enough opportunity to leave the location or call the police but failed to do so, according to Longview PD.

The victim was entering his own home when the gun fight began, where Brasher ultimately shot the victim.

Brasher’s actions led directly to the confrontation.

This is still an active investigation and more details may be released at a later date, according to Longview PD.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110.