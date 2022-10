LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in relation to the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson.

Police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh homicide of the year.

Still frame of original scene footage from the KETK archives

Photo of Devyn Gibson (Photo courtesy of Longview Police on Sept. 21, 2015)

Authorities say they took Bridges into custody without incident and booked him into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for murder.