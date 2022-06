LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for help finding a runaway teen.

16-year-old Miya Grammer was last seen in Longview. She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5’4″ tall. At this time, police don’t know what she was wearing when she left her residence.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.