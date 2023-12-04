LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is hosting an open house for their new building on Dec. 12.

Longview Police Department’s current building was constructed in 1977 when the department was roughly one third of its current size, according to the City of Longview.

In 2018 voters passed a $52.4 million public safety bond which was used to fund several projects for Longview, including the new police department building. The new police building was the largest project funded by the bond which also included expansion for Fire Station 5, a new Fire Station 7 and relocation and replacement of the Fire and Police training center.

The new building was reportedly designed based on a study conducted in 2017 to evaluate the office needs of the Longview PD for the next 35 years.

On Dec. 12 from 4p.m. to 6p.m., Longview PD will be hosting an open house for the public to check out the building before the department moves in.