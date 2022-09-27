LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police announced on Tuesday a local man was killed in a pedestrian versus SUV crash on Friday.

Longview PD says that officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Eastman Road at 5:45 a.m.

Authorities said the area was dark and the driver thought he had hit an animal. Three blocks after the crash the driver pulled into a parking lot to call the police, he then discovered a man on the top of his vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Robby Cox pronounced the man identified as 55-year-old Michael Ross of Longview dead at the scene.