LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police announced on Tuesday a local man was killed in a pedestrian versus SUV crash on Friday.

Longview PD says that officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Eastman Road at 5:45 a.m.

Authorities said the area was dark and the driver thought he had hit an animal. Three blocks after the crash the driver pulled into a parking lot to call the police, he then discovered a man on the top of his vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Robby Cox pronounced the man identified as 55-year-old Michael Ross of Longview dead at the scene.

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.