LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Longview Police said they are investigating two separate and unrelated homicides from over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street on Saturday morning in reference to an assault that had occurred, and officials said they found a body inside the home.

The deceased was identified as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52 of Longview, and authorities said a juvenile suspect was quickly identified and detained by officers in connection to the case.

Sunday night, officers responded to a shooting at the Churchill of Longview Apartments located at 1501 East Whaley where they said a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, who was identified as Codie Polk, 19 of Longview, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said both cases are active investigations and anyone with information is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.