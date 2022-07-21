UPDATE — One person is dead after a shooting in Longview on Arthur Street, officials said.

Officer Brandon Thornton told KETK that the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where they succumbed to them.

__________________

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Arthur Street on Thursday.

Officer Brandon Thornton said the scene is active as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

KETK News is working to get the latest information and will update as it becomes available.