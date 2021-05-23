Longview police investigating after one man found dead, one person hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating a shooting after one man is dead and one person drove themselves to local a hospital.

On Saturday, around 11:17 a.m. Longview police arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Second Street where they found one man dead with a gunshot wound and discovered that another person with non-life threatening injuries drove themselves to a hospital.

Police have not released the name of the man and have not released information of the other person involved.

Police encouraged that anyone with information contact the Longview police department at 903-237-1199.