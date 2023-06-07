LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating a homicide after finding a body while working a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Longview Fire Department responded to the scene in the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a body.

“Upon initial investigation foul play is suspected, and Longview Police Department is currently investigating this as a homicide,” officials said. “This is an active investigation and detectives are still gathering information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.