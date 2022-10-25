LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Longview are looking for information about a shooting that happened Monday night.

Shots were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street around 7:20 p.m., officers said. They were called to the scene but were unable to find any known shooting victims, but they did report finding damage to a vehicle from apparent gunfire.

During the investigation, Longview police officers arrested one person on several unrelated warrants.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.