LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

45-year-old Barbara Alexander is approximately 5’6″ tall, weighs 195 lbs and has black hair and blue eyes.

Alexander was last seen on Friday at 10:00 a.m. near the 2000 block of South High Street in Longview. She was wearing a burgundy long sleeve blouse and a long gray skirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.