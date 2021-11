UPDATE: Jimmie Espy has been found safe, said the Longview Police Department.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man is missing from Longview.

Jimmie Espy was last seen Thursday around 5 a.m. near Mitchell Street in south Longview. He is approximately 6’0″ and 157 lbs.

Espy was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, light-colored blue jeans and gray hospital socks.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Mr. Espy’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.