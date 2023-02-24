LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking for public assistance in location a missing woman.

Vanitra Odom, 46, is a 5-foot and 3-inch woman who weighs approximately 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses, according to a release.

Police said she could be driving a silver Honda Accord with a license plate number of NKT6466.

Odom’s family believes she could be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“If you have any information on Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.” Longview Police Department

