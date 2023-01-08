LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8.

Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children.

Longview Police Department thanked the community for supporting Solomon’s family at this time. His funeral services will be held with Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, officials said.