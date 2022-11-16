LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said on Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery.

“Besides being a police officer, Larry Solomon is also a Marine, so all he knows is how to fight for what he believes in,” officials said. “Until recently that fight has been for his country while in the Marines, and his community as a Longview Police Officer. However, that fight is now more personal than ever.”

The police originally called on the public in mid-October to offer prayers for Solomon as he underwent open heart surgery. Since then, in a recent update, the department said a mass was found located near his heart during surgery.

The mass was tested, and the department said a pathology report from the mass determined Solomon has angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

“I’m never out of the fight and will continue to fight this thing,” Solomon said in a message to the department. “Thank you for all that you do. Enjoy your lives, be kind to people and make memories with your family and loved ones.”

Officials said he has already begun cancer treatment and that the department is currently working on means to support Solomon and his family while he undergoes treatment and travels for his health.

The department said opportunities to help Solomon and his family will be made available. On Wednesday, the department said the Longview Police benefits Association will be fundraising for Solomon starting with t-shirt sales.

Solomon is a K-9 officer who has been with the department for seven years. Within the Longview Police Department he has served as a patrol officer, field training officer and is currently a part of the K-9 team with K-9 Officer Jiro.