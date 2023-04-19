LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are asking for help finding a man that was reported missing from Longview.

The Longview Police Department said that 63-year-old Mark Horner was last seen leaving his residence on the south side of Longview, driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue displaying Texas license plate RFJ2817.

Horner is described as weighing 300 pounds and standing 6′ tall with brown hair, a gray beard and walking with a cane. He was last seen wearing an unknown color button-up shirt with a tie, slacks and glasses.

Anyone with information about Horner’s whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at 903-237-1170.