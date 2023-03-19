LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information about the location of a man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Marteleus DeShon Epps is 37, weighs 180 pounds and is five foot and eleven inches tall. Epps was reported missing by a family member. Officials said Epps was last seen leaving his Crepe Myrtle Lane home in a gold 2006 Lincoln pickup truck with the license plate number BRF2985.

If you have in any information you can call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.